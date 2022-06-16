'Nepali Not Indian Language' Remark Triggers Outrage, NGO Apologises

A Gorkha group said it has decided to follow the legal route regarding the matter. (Representational)

The All India Women Conference (AIWC), a non-governmental organisation, has apologised after outrage among Gorkhas over a committee member rejecting a performance by the artistes of the community while contending that Nepali is a "non-Indian language".

A Gorkha group said today it has decided to follow the legal route regarding the matter.

AIWC executive member Chandra Prabha Pandey had rejected contributions sent by artistes from West Bengal's Kalimbong district for an “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” event while stating that the performances cannot be showcased in “non-Indian languages”, according to the Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh.

Press release- Calling 'Gorkhas' - 'Non Indian', community's program rejected at AIWC Patriotic event



If they doesn't apologise in

She further insisted that the artistes cannot send the National Anthem sung in Nepali as it is "not a language from India", the group said.

She further insisted that the artistes cannot send the National Anthem sung in Nepali as it is “not a language from India”, the group said.

The AIWC said its management has been apprised of the matter and that it condemns the remark by its member.

“We strongly oppose and condemn the ignorance shown by the member. On behalf of all the members of AIWC, we extend unconditional apology to our dear Gorkha brothers,” said the statement issued by AIWC president Sheela Karkde.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista shared the statement along with a handwritten apology by Ms Pandey.

I appreciate the unconditional apology issued by Mrs. Sheela Karkde, the President of All India Women's Conference, Central Committee on behalf of her organisation, accompanied by a hand written apology from Ms Chandra Prabha Pandey. pic.twitter.com/3DrlTDhZgN — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) June 16, 2022

“In the past many such derogatory statements have gone unchallenged, because of which our people have been subjected to racist taunts and discrimination time and again. But we will not tolerate such acts of discrimination and racism anymore,” said Mr Bista.