Nepal Woman Dies By Suicide In South Mumbai Lodge, Say Police

The dead has been identified with the help of her documents. (Representational)

A 34-year-old woman from Nepal allegedly died by suicide in a lodge in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday night when the lodge staff found the door of her room locked from the inside and their calls failed to get any response, an official said.

A police team rushed to the spot and opened the door with the help of a carpenter to find the woman dead.

The dead has been identified with the help of her documents, the official said, adding they have registered a case of accidental death and investigating.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)