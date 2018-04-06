Nepal PM Arrives In India, Trade Deficit, Connectivity Likely On Agenda

The Nepal prime minister was received at the airport by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening and will hold delegation-level talks tomorrow.
The visiting leader will be accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow.
During his visit, Mr Oli will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and possible deals on the use of Indian waterways by Nepal as well as an expansion of an India-backed railway to Kathmandu have been mooted.
Neighbourhood first! Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli and Mrs. Radhika Shakya were warmly welcomed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh on their arrival in India. This is the first State visit of Prime Minister Oli after being elected as Prime Minister of Nepal. #WelcomePMOlipic.twitter.com/TKIrWYUwUe- Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 6, 2018
Nepal's prime minister is also expected to push for India to complete previously promised infrastructure projects, many of which have limped along for decades and are key to Mr Oli's ambitious plans to kickstart moribund growth at home.
New Delhi's relation with Kathmandu soured during Oli's last term in office in 2015 after deadly protests in southern Nepal over a controversial new constitution that led to a blockade of the border with India.
While congratulating Mr Oli over phone on his appointment to the top executive post in February, Prime Minister Modi had extended an invitation to him for a visit to India.
(with inputs from agencies)