Rahul Gandhi Raises China Border Row, Make In India In Parliament Speech

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched an all-out attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha Monday, declaring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failed" 'Make-in-India' initiative (to boost the manufacturing sector) was directly responsible for the presence of Chinese troops on Indian soil.

That comment provoked an immediate response from the government. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke up, criticising the Congress leader for peddling false narratives. "How can you say this... you are speaking lies." Sources later told NDTV Mr Rijiju has met Speaker Om Birla to demand Mr Gandhi provide proof, in the House, of his claims. Mr Birla had also reprimanded Mr Gandhi.

"You must present proof of what you are saying," he said as the Congress leader spoke.

Earlier today Mr Gandhi, also the Leader of the Opposition, began his Motion of Thanks on the President's speech on a surprisingly amiable note, acknowledging that neither the Congress-led UPA nor the BJP-led NDA, which has ruled the country since 204, had been able to solve the jobs crisis.

He underlined the need for India to step up its manufacturing game, and admitted that Mr Modi had "tried to increase (this)" and that his flagship 'Make in India' initiative was "good, as a concept".

"Share of manufacturing fell from 15.3 per cent in 2014 to 12.6 per cent today. This is the lowest in 60 years. I am not blaming the Prime Minister... it would not be fair to say he did not try. 'Make in India' was a good idea... but PM Modi failed," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Now, even though we have grown (and) grown fast... a universal problem we have faced is that we have not been able to tackle the problem of unemployment. Neither the UPA nor today's NDA government has given a clear-cut answer to the youth of this country about employment."

"Excellent companies had tried to increase production but failed," Mr Gandhi said, as he then switched tack, and let fly a volley of jabs"... but now we have handed production to China..."

Holding up his mobile phone as an example, the Leader of the Opposition said, "We, as a country, have failed in organising production. We have handed it over to China. This phone is not 'Made in India'... It is only assembled in India. All the components are made in China."

"Every time we use a phone or wear a Bangladeshi shirt... we pay a tax to them."

And, now on the warpath, Mr Gandhi then pivoted to the India-China border issue, declaring Beijing is now "sitting on over 4,000 sq km of our land". He also claimed the Army had contradicted the government's assertion - that no land had been surrendered to China. "The Prime Minister denied it but the Army contradicted him... China is sitting on 4,000 sq km of our territory..." he claimed.

"Our Chief of Army Staff said Chinese are inside our territory... this is a fact (and) the reason China is inside is because 'Make in India' has failed... India is refusing to produce and I'm worried India is going to give up this revolution to the Chinese, again," he warned.

"If, and when, we fight a war with China, we will be fighting with Chinese motors, batteries, and optics... and we will be buying Chinese motors, Chinese optics and Chinese batteries."

Mr Rijiju also reacted sharply to comments about the January 20 swearing-in ceremony of United States President Donald Trump, to which New Delhi had deputed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. On this, Mr Gandhi said mockingly, "We would not send our Foreign Minister to the US to get our Prime Minister invited to the US President's 'coronation'."

The Union Minister shot back, "The Leader of Opposition cannot make such a serious and unsubstantial statement. This is about the relation between two countries... and he is making an unverified statement about the invitation of the Prime Minister of our country..."

With input from agencies

