"Same Laundry List...": Rahul Gandhi In Parliament On President's Address - Top Quotes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament last week was "pretty much" the same as what they heard last time and the "time before that".

Participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha, Mr Gandhi said the President's speech was the "same laundry list" of things the government has done.

Here Are Top Quotes From Rahul Gandhi's Speech: