"Same Laundry List...": Rahul Gandhi In Parliament On President's Address - Top Quotes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke in Lok Sabha today
New Delhi:
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament last week was "pretty much" the same as what they heard last time and the "time before that".
Participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha, Mr Gandhi said the President's speech was the "same laundry list" of things the government has done.
Here Are Top Quotes From Rahul Gandhi's Speech:
- We have not been able to tackle unemployment; neither UPA nor NDA has given a clear-cut answer to youth about employment.
- India has to focus completely on production; social tension is on the rise in India.
- We have as a country failed in organising production and handed it over to the Chinese.
- PM Narendra Modi tried and conceptually 'Make in India' was a good idea but it is clear that he failed.
- We would not send our foreign minister to the US to get our PM invited to the US President's 'coronation'.
- We have done a caste survey in Telangana; we found almost 90 per cent of the state comprises Dalits, tribals, backwards, and minorities.
- None of the largest corporates in this country are owned by OBCs, Dalits or tribals
- The Constitution will rule India always.
- Four technologies driving change in mobility -- electric motors, batteries, optics, and application of AI. Imagine the power of AI applied to the caste census.
- The architecture of a new development paradigm can only be built when a caste census is placed on the table.
