"Neighbours Dependent On Each Other": S Jaishankar On Bangladesh Ties

The political churn in Bangladesh is that country's "internal matter" but India is keen to continue what was a stable relationship, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told NDTV Tuesday afternoon, underlining the maxim that neighbouring nations are "dependent on each other".

In a wide-ranging interview Mr Jaishankar touched on Russia's war on Ukraine and Delhi's potential peacemaker role in that conflict, as well as Iran leader Ayatollah Khamenei's remark, the war in Gaza, and a flurry of foreign visits in the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term.

"What happens is their internal matter. Bangladesh is our neighbour and the relationship, on our part, is something we want to keep stable. We have good trade... our people-to-people ties are good... I want to keep the relationship that way," Mr Jaishankar said on the Bangladesh crisis.

Bangladesh battled civil unrest and violence last month - the result of a student-led movement against quota in government jobs - that forced then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign. Ms Hasina fled Dhaka in a military aircraft to land at an Air Force base near Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

She was expected to proceed to London to claim political asylum but British Home Office sources told NDTV its rules do not allow people to travel to that country to seek asylum or temporary refuge.

For now, Ms Hasina is believed to be in the custody of Indian intelligence agencies.

Last month Mr Jaishankar told Parliament Ms Hasina's office had requested permission to flee Dhaka for Delhi "at very short notice". At an all-party briefing he said the Indian government was prepared to give Ms Hasina time to decide on her next steps, which could include political retirement.

Last week Nobel laureate Md Yunus - who leads an interim government - said his country too wants to maintain its previous good relationship with India, but that these ties should reflect "fairness and equality". Mr Yunus said he had received a congratulatory phone call from Prime Minister Modi.

"We want the world to recognise Bangladesh as a respected democracy," the 84-year-old, who opted for a 'Chief Advisor' title rather than 'Prime Minister', said in his first address to his nation.

For Ms Hasina, the Chief Advisor had stern warning, demanding she must remain silent to prevent compromising the two countries' relationship till her extradition is sought. "If India wants to keep her till Bangladesh wants her back, the condition would be that she has to keep quiet," he said.

