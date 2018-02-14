Jawaharlal Nehru Sought RSS Help When Pak Attacked Jammu And Kashmir: Uma Bharti

Her claim comes amid the controversy over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on the Army.
While speaking to reporters, Ms Bharti refused to make a direct comment on Mr Bhagwat's remarks.
However, she said soon after independence, Maharaja Hari Singh, the ruler of the princely state of Kashmir, was not signing the accession treaty of Jammu and Kashmir and Sheikh Abdullah was pressing him to sign.
"Nehru was in a dilemma. Then Pakistan suddenly attacked and its soldiers advanced upto Udhampur," she said.
The Army did not have "hi-tech equipment" to reach there immediately as the attack was unexpected, the Union minister said.
"At that time, Nehru-Ji wrote a letter to Guru Golwalkar (then RSS chief MS Golwalkar) seeking RSS volunteers' help.
RSS volunteers went to Jammu and Kashmir to help," Ms Bharti claimed.
The RSS had said Mr Bhagwat had not compared the Indian Army with Sangh volunteers and his remarks on the matter were "misrepresented".