NEET On July 17, JEE-Mains Rescheduled From May To June And July

Medical entrance exam NEET will be held on July 17, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced today. The registration for the NEET exam began on Wednesday, the agency said. The NTA also said that the JEE-Mains, an entrance exam for engineering colleges, will be held in June and July.

JEE (Main)dates rescheduled to enable students across the country to prepare well for the exams. @dpradhanbjp@EduMinOfIndiapic.twitter.com/QYABHnd7SC — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) April 6, 2022

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be held in 13 languages at centres across the country.

"The last date for submission of online application form is May 6. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified," a senior NTA official said.

Last year, the NEET-Undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it.

The engineering entrance exam Jee-Mains first session has been postponed to June, while the second session will be held in July. The first session was scheduled to be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4, 2022. It will now be held from June 20-29.