Fly Overseas NEET Candidates In Vande Bharat Flights: Top Court To Centre

Students from abroad who wish to sit for the national eligibility test for medical and dental courses should be accommodated in the Vande Bharat flights, the Supreme Court told the government today. The court also suggested to the Medical Council of India -- which conducts NEET -- that from next year, the exam can be held online to bypass the accessibility issues.

"If the Joint Entrance Exam can be held online then you should consider NEET also to be held in an online form from next year," the court said.

The top court was hearing a plea by students and their parents living abroad for setting up overseas centres for the exam. Like JEE, which has exam centres abroad, NEET should also have centres as the students cannot come to India to write the examinations, the petitioners had argued.

"Please communicate to the concerned ministries that these people may be allowed to come back for the exams," the court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre.

Mr Mehta said it can be done "subject to quarantine requirements and establishing that they are coming for exam purpose."

The court said it cannot pass directions on relaxing quarantine conditions, but asked the state governments to consider the issue.