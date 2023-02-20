Window To Edit Application For Medical Exam NEET To Close Today

The National Board of Examinations has given a short window for candidates to edit details.

The window for the applicants to edit or rectify their mistakes in the NEET application form 2023 is ending in a few hours. The candidates can do so by logging on to natboard.edu.in and edit their details. The deadline was set by National Board of Examinations (NBE) for candidates who are appearing in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023). The window opened on February 18 after a notification from the NBE a day earlier in which the exam body also gave a link to the list of candidates who need to correct the images in their application forms.

The candidates can edit the photographs a number of times before the change window closes, according to NBE.

"Pursuant to the closure of the edit window, it has been noted that some candidates have still not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the images in their application form during the selective and final edit window," the NBE had said in its notification.

It had further said that the last submitted information will be saved in records.

The candidates can make the required change till 11.55pm on February 20 (Monday).

Here's how to edit the application:

Visit the official website of NBE

On the homepage, click on NEET PG Final Edit window

Enter the login credentials

The application form will be displayed on the screen

Make all the necessary changes

Save the changes, download the form as a PDF for future reference