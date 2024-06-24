4-Phase Probe, 1,000 Phone Numbers: CBI's Plan To Crack Paper Leak Cases

Student protests have been raging across the country.

Investigating the alleged paper leaks of the NEET and NET exams, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dispatched teams to Bihar and Gujarat's Godhra to gather evidence. According to CBI sources, the investigation will proceed through four phases, scrutinizing every aspect from the creation and printing of exam papers to their distribution across various examination centres nationwide. The National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting these exams, has stringent protocols in place to maintain confidentiality, making any breach a matter of grave concern.

CBI officials are also focusing on individuals directly involved in the preparation, printing, transportation, and secure storage of exam papers before the commencement of exams. These roles entail safeguarding the papers until just hours before the tests begin, highlighting potential points of vulnerability in the process.

Utilising a database of 1,000 names and phone numbers compiled during previous investigations, CBI is tracing those who may be connected to the leaks. This data, obtained from multiple cases including Vyapam, aids in identifying suspects and establishing communication patterns that could reveal the nexus behind the leaks.

The controversy erupted after an unusually high number of students scored a perfect 720 in the NEET-UG exam. Initially attributed to grace marks due to a faulty question and logistical issues, subsequent investigations by Bihar Police uncovered a different aspect: the exam paper had been leaked to select candidates a day before the exam.

Just days later, the Education Ministry cancelled the UGC-NET exam claiming that the "integrity of the exam has been compromised". "To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled," the ministry said in a statement.

Nearly 24 lakh students had appeared for the NEET-UG 2024 for undergraduate medical courses. Over 9 lakh students took the UGC-NET exam, which assess the eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' for 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' roles in universities and colleges

Student protests have been raging across the country since amplified by the Opposition, and the matter has snowballed into a huge political row. Cases were also filed in courts, including the Supreme Court, which has come down heavily on the NTA.

The chief of the National Testing Agency or NTA, which conducted the exams, has been fired.