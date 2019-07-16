Neeraj Shekhar, Ex Samajwadi, Meets PM Modi Before Joining BJP

Neeraj Shekhar met with Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders on Monday

Rajya Sabha member Neeraj Shekhar, who quit the Samajwadi Party and parliament on Monday, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning in a prelude to his entry into the ruling BJP.

Neeraj Shekhar, the son of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, had also met with BJP president Amit Shah and other top leaders of the party last evening.

As Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu announced his resignation in the upper house today, an uproar forced him to adjourn the house.

The 50-year-old Uttar Pradesh politician's resignation comes a year before his Rajya Sabha term was to end. He had been a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh since 2014 and was due to retire on November 25, 2020.

Sources say he could be nominated for the upper house by the BJP from Uttar Pradesh.

Neeraj Shekhar had contested and won from his father's traditional Ballia constituency as a Samajwadi Party candidate in by-polls in 2007 after the former prime minister's death. In 2009, he was re-elected from the constituency. After his defeat in 2014, the Samajwadi Party nominated him to the Rajya Sabha.

His resignation leaves Akhilesh Yadav's party with only nine members in the Rajya Sabha besides five in the Lok Sabha.

Sources say Neeraj Shekhar had been upset with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for denying him the chance to contest again from Ballia in the recent national election. The Samajwadi fielded a former legislator, Sanatan Pandey, who also lost from Ballia.

