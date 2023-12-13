'Neelam Is On TV...': When Family Of 'Smoke Canister' Woman Saw Her Outside Parliament

Neelam is one of the two protesters who popped open a smoke canister outside parliament

One of the four protesters who breached parliament security today is a student from Haryana's Jind district, who has been living in Hisar for higher studies. Her family told reporters she is not linked to any political organisation.

Two intruders had released colour smoke inside the Lok Sabha, and the remaining two popped open a colour aerosol canister on a road outside the parliament building.

The Hisar student, Neelam, was one of the two who threw the smoke canister outside the parliament building.

Neelam's brother, Ramniwas, told reporters he came to know about the incident from one of their relatives, who dialled him to see the TV.

"She studies in Hisar and is not linked with any political party. We don't know why she did that. We will know only after meeting her. We came to know about the incident from one of our brothers, who called us. She came home only two days ago," Ramniwas told reporters.

Neelam's mother, Saraswati, said she does not have the complete details of the incident.

"I spoke with her this morning," Saraswati said.

When a reporter asked if she knew what her daughter did, Saraswati said, "Her brother told me Neelam has come on TV. He didn't say more."

The two accused who entered the Lok Sabha have been identified as Sagar Sharma, a resident of Lucknow, and Manoranjan D, 35, a resident of Mysuru in Karnataka.

The other accused who popped open the smoke canister outside has been identified as Amol Shinde, 25, from Latur in Maharashtra.

The guest pass of one of the attackers who breached the Lok Sabha's security shows it was issued by the office of BJP MP Pratap Simha.