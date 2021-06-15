Need Covishield 2nd Dose Before 84 Days? Here Is Who Qualifies

The prescribed gap between two doses of Covishield is 84 days (File)

The second dose of coronavirus vaccine Covishield can be administered to people travelling abroad for work, education or sports before the prescribed 84 days interval, the government said in a statement.

The Health Ministry however said that the second dose must be administered after at least 28 days.

The move will help people travelling abroad within the 84 days interval for studies or work and also help sportspersons in India's contingent to the Tokyo Olympics.

Relevant documents will be verified before the vaccine is administered, the order said.

Here is the full order:

Covishield Second Dose Before Time Interval by NDTV on Scribd