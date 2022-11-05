NDTV Townhall Highlights: 'Congress Will Get Less Than 5 Seats,' Says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today claimed the BJP "offered to spare ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain" who are embroiled in investigations if the Aam Aadmi Party pulled out of the Gujarat elections.

Speaking at a NDTV townhall, Mr Kejriwal also said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as the main challenger of the BJP in Gujarat where elections will be held next month. "There is no Congress in Gujarat. BJP is funding their own candidates as well as Congress candidates. The fight is AAP vs BJP-Congress combined," he said.

Here are the Highlights on Arvind Kejriwal's top quotes at NDTV townhall:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Nov 05, 2022 14:25 (IST) (Arvind) Kejriwal has not chosen Isudan Gadhvi as the Chief Minister's face. It is the people who have chosen him. We did a poll campaign and the one who got most votes was made the Chief Ministerial face.

Nov 05, 2022 14:25 (IST) I do not take the money of the people to Swiss banks, nor do I build personal fortunes for my children and family. What we collect from the people, we give it back to them for their benefit. Should that not be the case?



Nov 05, 2022 14:25 (IST) (Arvind) Kejriwal has not chosen Isudan Gadhvi as the Chief Minister's face. It is the people who have chosen him. We did a poll campaign and the one who got most votes was made the Chief Ministerial face.

Nov 05, 2022 14:25 (IST) I do not take the money of the people to Swiss banks, nor do I build personal fortunes for my children and family. What we collect from the people, we give it back to them for their benefit. Should that not be the case?



Nov 05, 2022 14:25 (IST) Price rise is the main problem today. I had announced that everyone in Gujarat will get free electricity. The two other parties do not have the courage or ability to make such an announcement.



Nov 05, 2022 14:25 (IST) BJP and Congress have husband-wife/ brother-sister relationship. I heard an interview by Amit Shah yesterday where he too is saying the contest is only between BJP and Congress.



Nov 05, 2022 14:25 (IST) BJP has threatened all TV channels in Gujarat not to invite any AAP leader on their debate shows. You will see debates even on Manish Sisodia, but no AAP representation.



Nov 05, 2022 14:24 (IST) My prediction to you today is that Congress will get 5 or less seats in Gujarat. The remaining predictions will be given another day.



Nov 05, 2022 14:24 (IST) There is no Congress in Gujarat. BJP is funding their own candidates as well as Congress candidates. The fight is AAP vs BJP-Congress combined.

