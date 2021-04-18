'Two Vaccine Makers Not Enough': Chhattisgarh Chief Minister On Covid

India could have better managed the coronavirus crisis by learning from countries hit by second wave, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said today as the country recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic with 1,501 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country also recorded the biggest daily surge in cases with 2,61,500 infections, taking the caseload to 1.47 crore total cases.

"Second wave is far more concerning. Numbers are rising rapidly. Apart from the elderly, the young who have contracted Covid are also dying, this is also a big concern now. We should have leant from other countries. People sitting in Delhi should have seen this and should have directed people," Mr Baghel said during the NDTV Solutions Summit today.

Mr Bhagel said that the government should fast track emergency approvals for foreign-made vaccines that have been granted emergency use authorisation in other countries amid alarming spike of coronavirus infections across India. "Two vaccine makers not enough. I think we can increase this production," he said.

Mr Baghel also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vaccine diplomacy policy under which millions of doses of anti-Covid jabs were gifted to several countries. "You are sending Remdesivir to different counties. We should vaccinate people below 45 yrs," he said.

Mr Baghel also pointed out that Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are vaccinating at a slower place than Chhattisgarh.