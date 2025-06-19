"Action Will Be Taken": Officials After NDTV's Operation Blood Exposes Black Market

After NDTV's Operation Blood exposed an alarming black market in blood across several top hospitals and blood banks in Bhopal, senior ministers and health officials have responded with promises of strict action, detailed investigations, and policy reviews.

The multi-institutional sting uncovered how blood, meant to be donated and distributed ethically, is being sold illegally through a widespread network of brokers, ambulance drivers, and blood bank staff.

Madhya Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Public Health & Medical Education, Rajendra Shukla, condemned the irregularities exposed in the sting.

"Whatever illegal work is done in such cases... when it is caught, strict action is taken. It is constantly said that such things should be avoided. But if someone still does it, they do it at their own risk - and action follows."

Chief Medical and Health Officer of Bhopal, Dr Manish Sharma, acknowledged the gravity of the issue.

"You have raised a very important issue. The way it has come to light, it appears to be a full-fledged network. We will order a thorough investigation. Smuggling of blood must be stopped. A team will be formed, and action will be taken. The needy should receive blood at the fixed government rate. You will see results soon," he said.

The sting had previously shown how brokers operated in and around Hamidia Hospital.

In response, Dr Sunit Tandon, the hospital superintendent, said, "This kind of case has come to my notice for the first time, and that too through your investigation. If anyone is found guilty, we will take appropriate and firm action."

Perhaps the most concerning revelation came from Ruby Khan, Deputy Director of the State Blood Cell and part of the State Blood Transfusion Council, who admitted that inspections happen only during licensing renewals.

When asked if there was routine monitoring, she said, "We do it only during license renewal. If there are complaints, we investigate."

"We have not received any complaints so far. If you have found such irregularities, we are ready to look into them. People should not fall into such traps. The rate fixed by the government is 1,050. If anyone is charging more, that is wrong," she added.

While the sting also exposed blood being sold outside AIIMS Bhopal, Dr Ajay Singh, the Director of AIIMS, insisted that the internal system was strict.

"We have rigorous vigilance. 80% of our blood comes from voluntary donation. We never accept externally sourced blood for transfusion. If a patient needs it urgently, we arrange it through government channels. We maintain a strict environment and cross-check regular donors. AIIMS Bhopal does not compromise on this," he said.

In response to being named in the investigation, Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital's Medical Superintendent, Dr Harmeet Kau,r said: "We have our own blood bank and provide blood only to our patients with proper prescriptions. We do not supply blood to outsiders. If anyone from our hospital is found involved in suspicious activity, we will take action. But normally, this doesn't happen here."

With blood being sold for up to Rs 7,000 despite a government-fixed rate of Rs 1,050, and networks operating outside the gates of major institutions, the issue is no longer isolated - it's systemic.

NDTV has shared its findings with state health authorities.

The government's response now faces public scrutiny - not just to punish the guilty, but to reform the loophole-ridden blood distribution system, ensuring that life-saving blood doesn't come at a deadly price.