NDTV Impact: Police Case Against 3 Officers For Poor Road Construction In Chhattisgarh

Following NDTV's investigative report, a First Information Report or FIR has been registered against two Public Works Department (PWD) officers for their alleged involvement in poor-quality road construction on the Gangalur to Neleshnaar route in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

The 52.40-kilometer road project, marred by massive corruption, now faces a wider investigation into PWD's functioning in the region.

The FIR names then Executive Engineer BL Dhruv, Sub-Divisional Officer RK Sinha, Deputy Engineer GS Kodopi, and other unidentified officials. Action has been taken against the three officers, who have been suspended.

Additionally, the government has directed the police to investigate retired PWD officers suspected of involvement in the corruption.

NDTV's report sheds light on rampant corruption in the road construction project, revealing poor quality materials and evidence of misappropriated funds.

Soon after, the government ordered an inquiry.

However, the case took a tragic turn when journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, an NDTV contributing reporter associated with exposing the irregularities, was murdered shortly after the investigation order was issued.

NDTV's investigation revealed that the road, intended to be a symbol of changing Bastar, is punctuated with over 35 potholes in just one kilometre.

Local officials admitted to the substandard construction.

The tender of contractor Suresh Chandrakar, accused in Mukesh Chandrakar's murder, was also cancelled as part of the inquiry.