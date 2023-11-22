Correct To Be Concerned About AI Potential: Vint Cerf, Father Of Internet

Artificial intelligence should not be conflated with real human intelligence and it should not be depended on for crucial things like "retirement finance planning" and medical prescriptions", Dr Vint Serf the father of Internet, has told NDTV in an exclusive interview. The reason is the limitations such systems currently work under, said Dr Cerf, who is currently the Chief Internet Evangelist of Google.

Giving an example of what could be a real-life situation, he said a voice-activated AI could do "what you do not want it to do". For example, it could open the door to a visitor but without checking who the visitor is, it could be a matter of concern.

There could be "large language models possibly doing you do not want it to do," he said. "There are a bunch of edge cases and nuances that programmers should look into. These are the kind of things that worry me and others," he added.