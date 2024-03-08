'Suggest Ideas': Rajnath Singh To Indian Private Firms In Defence Sector

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NDTV Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia at the event

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked industry leaders in private defence manufacturing and related services to give ideas for ensuring strong growth of the sector.

Mr Singh said India's private sector in defence manufacturing has grown tremendously in recent years.

"No doubt, confidence in the private sector has increased. Whatever suggestions we get from the private sector, we look at them properly. The government never hesitates to take steps needed to meet those suggestions," Mr Singh said at the first edition of NDTV Defence Summit on Thursday.

"Whenever I go to such conferences, I meet a wide range of industry leaders, talk to them. I see that they express everything is fine in front of me, but I tell them if they have any new suggestion, or need something that can promote their industry, fulfil the nation's requirements, or increase exports, I welcome them," the Defence Minister told NDTV's Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia.

Mr Singh said the nation's armed forces are always prepared for war and ready to respond strongly to any challenge, against the backdrop of a border row with China and concerns over Chinese aggression in the Indian Ocean Region.

"We have to be ready for war at all times... even in peacetime. We have to be ready," he added.

He also spoke about the government's focus on an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', or a self-reliant India, when considering the defence sector. "In 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power, we put the defence sector as our main priority. Atmanirbharta, or self-reliance, was encouraged... we introduced many make-in-India initiatives and our focus was on military modernisation," Mr Singh said.

The NDTV Defence Summit 2024 brought together thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss, collaborate, and strategise on the pressing issues facing our world today. This year's summit, the first of an annual series, focused on the theme of 'Unleashing India's Defence Potential', recognising the dynamic challenges and opportunities that define our global security landscape.