Live Updates: Battleground Bengal - Who Has The Edge?

In NDTV's special election show - Battleground West Bengal - Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia and a panel of top experts look at who has the edge in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha elections.

Here are the live updates on 'Battleground West Bengal':

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

May 04, 2024 20:47 (IST) "People are now fans of PM Modi", says Nishtha Gautam, Senior journalist

No one knows why the voter votes the way she does; it can be impacted by anything like dinner-table conversations or maybe a small mistake while voting. No one can predict what will impact a voter's choice.

In a state where no one knew BJP a few years back, people are now fans of PM Modi, says Nishtha Gautam, Senior journalist

May 04, 2024 20:44 (IST) Since 2019 till now, BJP has made a place for itself among the poor people. This is a big development for BJP and will help it. The big reason behind this are welfare schemes, says Sanjay Kumar, professor, CSDS

May 04, 2024 20:40 (IST)

TMC is integral part of INDIA bloc, we are with the opposition alliance. INDI alliance in Bengal is TMC. Whatever seats BJP will get in Bengal this time, TMC will get double of that, says Riju Dutta, Spokesperson, TMC

May 04, 2024 20:24 (IST) "In 2019, TMC got 4% lead over BJP in women, in men it was 2%. Female support is TMC's strong point. it is to be seen how BJP tackles that. There indeed is a neck to neck fight", says Amitabh Tiwari, political strategist

May 04, 2024 20:18 (IST) "Journalists are very happy when there 's neck to neck fight. Before 2019, the dominant narrative of CPIM of class were very important. But when BJP started, Kurmis became an important factor" says Swapan Dasgupta, Political analyst. "Since 1971, no national party has ever won majority seats for Lok Sabha from West Bengal", he said "There has to be some sort of unanimity on violence in order for it to stop", he further added