NDA Will Return To Power By Winning Over 400 Lok Sabha Seats: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh alleged that Congress has always neglected Northeast over the years.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday claimed that it is a surety that the NDA government will return to power winning over 400 seats during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing party workers of three NDA allies in Assam -- BJP, AGP and UPPL, Rajnath Singh said there will be no kutcha houses in the state and assured people that everyone will get pucca dwelling units if the Narendra Modi-led government returns to power for the third consecutive term.

"There is no doubt at all that our government will be formed at the Centre. I believe the NDA will win more than 400 seats," he said, asking the party workers to campaign for this target in the run-up to the polls.

Rajnath Singh also claimed that not just India but the entire world knows the possible outcome of the Lok Sabha elections and has already accepted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be forming the government again.

He said that the Modi government has improved the lives of the poor drastically and they have been offered concrete housing units.

"If we form this time, there will not be a single kutch house left in Assam. All the dwelling units will be made pucca," the senior BJP leader said.

He also mentioned various other central schemes related to water distribution, electrification, health insurance, LPG connection and vaccination drive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajnath Singh slammed the Congress and alleged that the opposition party has always neglected Northeast over the years.

"Only Modi gave the due respect to this region. When he took charge in 2014, he instructed all ministers to visit Northeast at least thrice every year and review the schemes of their respective departments. Now, the region is progressing very fast," he added.

He claimed that what Congress could not do in 15-20 years of rule in the Northeast, Modi did it within a short span of time by unveiling thousands of crores of projects across the region.

The defence minister further claimed that India's position on the global platform has consolidated during Modi's tenure and everyone listens to what the country says, unlike the earlier times.

"India is moving ahead at a fast pace. The presidents and prime ministers of different countries have accepted that the 21st century will be India's," he added.

Rajnath Singh asked all workers to personally visit both old and first-time voters, and explain to them what the Modi government has done for them and the country.

"The NDA government has ruled the country for 10 years, but not a single corruption allegation has been levelled against it or any of its ministers. We had seen earlier that within 2-3 years of Congress governments, corruption allegations started pouring in," he claimed.

Rajnath Singh asserted that India is influenced by its golden history and it will be able to raise its head high if the NDA government returns to power again.

"It was a golden bird at one point of time. It will again be a golden bird very soon. When Modi took charge, India's position was 11th in the global economy. It has now reached 5th position under Modi's leadership," he added.

India will be among the top three countries by 2027 and will become a developed nation by 2047, he said.

Rajnath Singh also claimed that the BJP-led NDA government has fulfilled all its promises such as abrogation of Article 370 and abolishing Triple Talaq among the Muslim community.

"We form a government not to enjoy benefits, but to build and serve the society and country. This is irrespective of communities such as Hindu, Muslim and Christian. All are our brothers and sisters. Appeasement of other parties may make one community happy, but not the future of India happy," he added.

