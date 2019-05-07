"Confident We'll Form Government On Our Own," Says Ram Madhav: Highlights

Ram Madhav also dismissed attempts by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao or KCR to form a federal front without the BJP or Congress.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 07, 2019 11:37 IST
When we have king, where is the need for a kingmaker," the BJP leader said.

New Delhi: 

Confident we will form government on our own the party's top leader Ram Madhav said today. "We won't need anyone to form the next government, we are confident," the BJP general secretary told NDTV in an interview. Ram Madhav also dismissed attempts by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao or KCR to form a federal front without the BJP or Congress. "Many leaders like KCR, Chandrababu Naidu dream of becoming kingmaker. When we have king, where is the need for a kingmaker," the BJP leader said.
 


May 07, 2019
11:30 (IST)
  • "Problems of Jammu and Kashmir are historical. PM Modi's policies are successful in the state. Polls in the state were peaceful": Ram Madhav
  • "When we have a king, where is need for King-maker": BJP's Ram Madhav.
  • When we have king, where is the need for a kingmaker," the BJP leader said.
  • Confident we will form government on our own.
  • "Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers dream of being kingmakers. BJP will get majority on its own": Ram Madhav.
May 07, 2019
11:26 (IST)
The BJP will win a huge majority by racking up more seats in the east and north-east, the party's top leader Ram Madhav said today.
Ram Madhav

