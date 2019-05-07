'Confident We'll Form Government On Our Own,' Says Ram Madhav: Highlights

When we have king, where is the need for a kingmaker," the BJP leader said.

Confident we will form government on our own the party's top leader Ram Madhav said today. "We won't need anyone to form the next government, we are confident," the BJP general secretary told NDTV in an interview. Ram Madhav also dismissed attempts by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao or KCR to form a federal front without the BJP or Congress. "Many leaders like KCR, Chandrababu Naidu dream of becoming kingmaker. When we have king, where is the need for a kingmaker," the BJP leader said.

