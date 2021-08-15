'India Needs To Quickly Re-Evaluate': RSS's Ram Madhav On Afghanistan

Ram Madhav said India should be prepared to prevent fallout of Taliban takeover on our interests. File

Ram Madhav, a senior member of the BJP's ideological parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Sunday said India needed to re-evaluate its stance in Afghanistan amid reports that President Ashraf Ghani was on the verge of quitting and the Taliban had entered capital Kabul.

India needs to quickly reevaluate d situation with Taliban's takeover of Kabul impending. We couldn't prevent it but we must be prepared to prevent its fallout on our interests … https://t.co/G0dMsIS3OE — Ram Madhav (@rammadhav_rss) August 15, 2021

Taliban terrorists entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday, an interior ministry official said, as the United States evacuated diplomats from its embassy by helicopter.

The senior official told Reuters the Taliban were coming in "from all sides" but gave no further details.

There were no reports of fighting. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the group was in talks with the government for a peaceful surrender of Kabul.

The entry into the capital caps a lightning advance by the Islamist militants, who were ousted 20 years ago by the United States after the Sept. 11 attacks. The collapse of the Afghan government defence has stunned diplomats - just last week, a U.S. intelligence estimate

"Taliban fighters are to be on standby on all entrances of Kabul until a peaceful and satisfactory transfer of power is agreed," the statement said.

A tweet from the Afghan Presidential palace account said firing had been heard at a number of points around Kabul but that security forces, in coordination with international partners, had control of the city.