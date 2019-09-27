NCP's Ajit Pawar, Named In Money-Laundering Case, Quits As Maharashtra MLA

Ajit Pawar did not give any reason for the sudden step. (File)

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar, named in a money-laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, has quit as the MLA from Maharashtra's Baramati, the speaker's office told NDTV on Friday.

No reasons were given for the sudden step by Mr Pawar, who was named - along with his uncle and NCP President Sharad Pawar - by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Rs 25,000-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Ltd. scam.

Both the leaders have denied any wrongdoing and have accused the central government of political vendetta.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade said that Ajit Pawar had submitted his resignation as legislator and it has been accepted.

The Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister's move comes on the day when nominations for the October 21 Assembly elections opened.

