'Inspired By PM': NCP MP Udayanraje Joins BJP Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls

Udayanraje Bhosale joined the BJP in presence of Amit Shah.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Udayanraje Bhosale today resigned as a Lok Sabha MP and joined the BJP in presence of top party leaders including party president Amit Shah and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Mr Bhosale is the latest prominent leader from Sharad Pawar's party to to join the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena ahead of the state elections next month.

Earlier this morning, Mr Bhosale met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted his resignation from the Lower House.

He then arrived at the residence of Amit Shah, where he formally joined the BJP in the presence of Working President J.P. Nadda, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other senior leaders.

After joining the BJP, Mr Bhosale said: "I am inspired by the works and leadership of PM Modi, Amit Shah and the BJP."

"I am happy to see that the BJP was following the paths of Shivaji Maharaj to strengthen the country."

Mr Bhosale's decision is a jolt to the 20-year-old NCP whose many prominent leaders, including some former ministers, have quit the party to join the BJP and Shiv Sena ahead of next month''s state Assembly elections

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.