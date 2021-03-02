NCP Chief Sharad Pawar And Family Take First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Sharad Pawar took the first shot of the vaccine along with his wife Pratibha Pawar: Dr Tatyaro Lahane

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his wife, and MP daughter on Monday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a civic hospital here in Maharashtra, a senior health official said.

The former Union minister was administered "Covishield" vaccine, which is manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, he said.

"Mr Pawar (80) took the first shot of the vaccine along with his wife Pratibha Pawar and daughter Supriya Sule," Dr Tatyaro Lahane, Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), told reporters.

Ms Sule (51) represents Baramati Lok Sabha seat in Pune district.

On Monday, the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive began nationwide wherein people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.