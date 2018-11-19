3 Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor, Filming Crime In Bihar

An FIR has been lodged on the basis of girl's statement (Representational)

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl, the video of which has been circulated widely in Bihar's Nawada district, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Headquarters) Amritendu Shekhar Thakur said that five persons allegedly raped a minor girl in a village located under the jurisdiction of Narhat police station three months ago.

They also made a video of the incident and had been blackmailing the girl for past three months on the basis of the video which these people circulated widely on Sunday evening, the ASP said.

Prima facie, the incident was found to be true, he said adding that out of the five, police arrested three persons on Monday while raids are being conducted to arrest the other two persons.

An FIR has been lodged with the women's police station on the basis of girl's statement; the ASP said adding that after recording the victim's statement under section 164 of CrPC in the court, the girl was taken to sadar hospital for medical examination.

In her complaint, the girl said that one Rahul Gupta, with whom she had met on earlier occasion, took her to his grocery shop's godown where he and his other four friends raped her and made a video of the crime.