Navy's Motorcycle Expedition To Ladakh Flagged Off From National War Memorial In Delhi

A 5000-km motorcycle expedition was flagged off from the National War Memorial here on Thursday as part of the Navy's initiative to increase awareness about the service in Ladakh and engage with the youth and civil society there.

The main objectives of this outreach programme are to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and conduct awareness drives in schools and colleges in Ladakh about the career opportunities offered by the Indian Navy, including the Agnipath scheme, the officials said.

It also seeks to motivate the youth to join the Indian Navy, showcase 'Nari Shakti', an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and interact with naval veterans and 'Veer Naris' in the region, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Navy is conducting 'Julley Ladakh' (Hello Ladakh) to increase awareness about the service and to engage with the youth and civil society there, it said.

As part of this outreach, a 5000-kilometre motorcycle expedition was flagged off by Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh from the National War Memorial.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Admiral Singh said the Navy has always promoted adventure activities, as these not only serve to inspire personnel to aim higher but also strengthen team-building and camaraderie that are crucial for their performance at sea.

"The expedition is being conducted in partnership with @tvsmotorcompany and will reach Leh on June 28, passing through Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir," the Navy said in a tweet.

The planned outreach activities include a motorcycle expedition that will cover a large part of Ladakh, a music concert at the City Centre with the famous Navy Band, a medical camp, and a football match between the Navy and the Ladakh Football Club, the statement said.

The Navy had previously made a similar effort in the northeast that was hugely successful. The Navy had also undertaken the 'Sam No Varunah' car expedition to engage with citizens in all the coastal states, according to the statement.