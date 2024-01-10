Navy To Get First India-Made 'Starliner' Drone Today

Adani Defence has established India's first unmanned aerial vehicles manufacturing facility.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar will today flag off the first indigenously manufactured Drishti 10 'Starliner' Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for the Navy.

The sophisticated, state-of-the-art UAV marks a significant step towards strategic autonomy and technological leadership in high-endurance, combat-proven, and indigenized advanced aerial systems.

The flag-off ceremony will take place at Adani Aerospace Park in Hyderabad. Adani Defence and Aerospace is building capabilities to help achieve self-reliance in defence and security and also take a global leadership position in the sector.

Adani Defence and Aerospace has already established capabilities in a wide domain such as small arms, unmanned aerial vehicles, radars, defence electronics and avionics, tactical communication systems and electro-optical systems to support the Army and other paramilitary forces.

Adani Defence has established India's first unmanned aerial vehicles manufacturing facility, India's first private sector small arms manufacturing facility and is currently setting up India's first comprehensive aircraft MRO or maintenance, repair and overhaul facility to ensure safety and airworthiness as per to international standards.

With the emerging threat of rogue drones, Adani Defence is developing counter-drone systems for both defence and civil applications.

Adani Defence's comprehensive ecosystem of Tier 1 and Tier 2 capabilities across the defence supply chain, makes it well-positioned to integrate larger platforms.

