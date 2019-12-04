Navy Day Celebration At Mumbai's Gateway Of India, Featuring Russian Navy

Navy Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the Navy's December 4 attack on Karachi harbour

As part of the Indian Navy day celebrations, a beating retreat and tattoo ceremony was held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Wednesday evening featuring some spectacular drills by the Navy's Western Command. The ceremony, held every year on December 4, was attended by senior Navy officers.

A flypast and an 'Op demo' was also conducted by naval helicopters as large crowds gathered near the venue looked on. In a first, the Indian Navy Central band and Russian Navy's Black Sea fleet ensemble performed at a joint concert in Mumbai's Colaba.

Navy Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the Navy's December 4 attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Pakistani forces attacked Indian air bases on the evening of December 3, 1971. The following day, the 25th Missile Vessel Squadron was ordered to dispatch three missile boats - Nirghat, Veer and Nipat towards Karachi in what was called Operation Trident and Operation Python.

The missile boats carried out successful attacks just before the midnight of December 4, sinking Pakistani Destroyer Khaiber Minesweeper Muhafiz and MV Venus Challenger. The attack also destroyed the Kiamari oil fields. The Navy's operations contributed to the ultimate victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan.

In tribute to the action of the 'men in white', December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day each year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted earlier today: "On Navy Day, we salute our courageous navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his best wishes "On the Navy Day, I convey my best wishes and greetings to all the @indiannavy personnel and their families. The nation has unwavering faith and pride in the Indian Navy. It is the manifestation of India's maritime power. We salute their indomitable courage and valour."