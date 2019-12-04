Indian Navy Day 2019: With Rare Pics, Indian Navy Shares Facts On Genesis Of Navy Day

Navy Day celebrations: Navy Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the Indian Navy's attack on Karachi harbour on this very day during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, which contributed to the ultimate victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan.

Navy Day 2019: This Navy Day theme this year is "Indian Navy-Salient, Strong and Swift".

New Delhi:

Indian Navy Day was celebrated across the country today. Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh along with Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General MM Naravane and Vice Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal HS Arora paid tributes at the National War Memorial by laying wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi. In Kochi too, Navy day was celebrated by the Southern Naval Command. Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command, laid a wreath at the War Memorial in the Naval Base to pay respect to the officers and men who sacrificed their lives while defending the nation. Warships of Southern Naval Command were also dressed with multiple "signal flags" to mark the Indian Navy Day, a Defence statement said.

On Indian Navy Day today, facts on the genesis of this day were shared on the official handle of the Indian Navy on Twitter. Here is what the Indian Navy shared:

1.    Navy Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the Indian Navy's attack on Karachi harbour on this very day during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, which contributed to the ultimate victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan.
2.    This feat was accomplished by the 25th Missile Vessel Squadron of Western Naval Command during Operation Trident and Operation Python displaying determination and resoluteness of men with an unprecedented strategy
3.    Following Pakistani attack on Indian air bases on the evening of December 3, 1971, the 25th Missile Vessel Squadron was ordered to dispatch three missile boats - Nirghat, Veer and Nipat at maximum speed towards Karachi.

4.    Just before the midnight of December 4, 1971, Indian Navy missile boats carried out successful attacks resulting in sinking of Pakistani Destroyer Khaiber, Minesweeper Muhafiz and MV Venus Challenger as well as destruction of Kiamari oil fields.
5.    Karachi was attacked again on December 7-8 in December 1971, this time from the West. INS Vinash fired four missiles which damaged MV Gulf Star, MV Harmatton and PN Tanker Dacca and left Kiamari oil fields ablaze. In rememberance of these valiant actions, December 4 was declared as Indian Navy Day.

Many leaders shared wishes for all officers and men and women of the Indian Navy on the occasion. Also read why December 4 is important in the history of the Indian Navy here.

This Navy Day theme this year is "Indian Navy-Salient, Strong and Swift".

