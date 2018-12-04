On Navy Day, PM Modi, Other Leaders Salute 'Guardians Of The Sea'

Navy Day 2018: PM Modi tweeted that "India is grateful to the Navy".

Navy Day is celebrated annually on December 4 every year to honour the maritime operations by the Navy during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and also work towards securing the country's marine borders and bolstering relationships with other countries through humanitarian missions, calamity relief and joint exercises. The Indian Navy is the marine branch of the Indian Armed Forces and is led by the President of India as Commander-in-Chief. The Maratha Emperor, Chhatarpati Shivaji Bhosle is considered as 'Father of the Indian Navy'. On Navy Day, leaders paid tributes to the "guardians of the sea" with their heartfelt tweets:

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "On Navy Day, my good wishes to all men and women of the Indian Navy. Nation is proud of your commitment to protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of humanitarian emergencies #PresidentKovind".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that "India is grateful to the Navy". "Navy Day greetings to all valorous personnel of the Indian Navy and their families. India is grateful to our Navy for protecting the nation and the commendable role the Navy plays during disaster relief," he wrote.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "I salute our Navy personnel for the impregnable spirit, devotion with which they serve & protect our Motherland."

Punjab Chief Minister wrote, "Navy Day is celebrated to honour the victorious, martyrs and veterans of the Indian Navy. This day also serves as a reminder to our enemies, of our strength and valour when the hour beckons. My best wishes to all ranks of the Indian Navy. Jai Hind."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Navy Day wrote, "Saluting the Indian Navy for its valor and glorious victories at the sea. The nation is proud of the Navy for guarding our coasts to ensure our safety and harmony."

On Monday, the Navy showcased an impressive show of skill amid a sea of colours at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. A Navy helicopter hovered slowly over the monument, lit in the colours of the national flag, while soldiers in white uniform marched below in a rehearsal of the Beating of the Retreat ceremony. Hundreds of people turned up near the south Mumbai monument to see the rehearsal.