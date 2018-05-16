Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets Rahul Gandhi After Supreme Court Verdict In Road Rage Case

Mr Sidhu, in an official release, termed it a meeting between a "loyal soldier and his leader".
During his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the Punjab tourism minister thanked the party for reposing the faith and trust in him. He also reiterated his resolve to dedicate his entire life to the Congress party.
Mr Sidhu said he would perform with full devotion any mission assigned to him by the party, the release said.
The Supreme Court had Tuesday convicted the minister for voluntarily causing hurt to a 65-year-old man, but spared him a jail term in the 1988 road rage case. A fine of Rs 1,000 was also imposed on him.