Navjot Sidhu Writes To Amarinder Singh, With Complaints On 'Development'

Navjot Sidhu resigned from Amarinder Singh's ministry last year.

Cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu came out of his self-imposed exile from politics with a letter to Punjab Chief Minister and former boss Amarinder Singh. No "development" has taken place in his constituency, Mr Sidhu alleged. His constituency being Amritsar East -- a part of Amritsar and therefore the home turf of the Chief Minister, Mr Sidhu's allegation is seen as an attempt needle the Captain, as Amarinder Singh is popularly known.

The letter to the Chief Minister is a first since Mr Sidhu quit his post in the government last year after a series of clashes.

Over the last months, Mr Sidhu's whereabouts have not been known.

A team of Bihar police, which has been trying to contact him since last year, put up a notice outside his house on June 24. Mr Sidhu was booked for violation of code of conduct, over remarks made against a community at an election meeting in Katihar district in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Sidhu's rift with the Chief Minister -- on since he joined the Congress from the BJP in 2016 -- widened over his frequent acts defiance, a key one being his visit to Pakistan on Imran Khan's oath ceremony despite objections. In Pakistan, he hugged their Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, which had hugely upset Mr Singh.

In July last year, after the Lok Sabha elections, Mr Sidhu was stripped of several key portfolios following a public fall-out with the Chief Minister.

Mr Sidhu had skipped a cabinet meeting to attend a Facebook Live session, where he declared that he "cannot be taken for granted" and the party's unsatisfactory performance in the general election was "collective responsibility".

Soon after, he resigned from the ministry.

Ahead of the assembly election in Delhi and Haryana, he went into a sulk and skipped election campaign despite being named a star campaigner of the Congress.

Lately there have been reports that Mr Sidhu might join the Aam Aadmi Party but the Chief Minster put an end to speculation, declaring he is "very much a part of our party".