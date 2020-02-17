Navjot Sidhu Attends Function After Remaining Incommunicado For Months

He was seen talking with his party MP Gurjeet Aujla at the event (File)

After months of self-imposed political exile, Congress leader and former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu attended a public function in his hometown Amritsar,

Mr Sidhu, who was made a star campaigner by the party in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly polls, abstained from campaigning.

Missing from the public glare for over seven months, even at the cost of remaining absent from the Assembly sessions, Mr Sidhu finally surfaced sitting with Akali Dal breakaway group Akali Dal Taksali leaders, including former minister Ranjit Brahmpura, besides Congress MP Gurjeet Aujla.

The cricketer-turned-politician was seen sharing pleasantries with Mr Brahmpura, who later told the media that it was a courtesy call.

He was seen talking with his party MP Aujla at the event. However, he maintained distance from

Bikram Singh Majithia, his rival.

After resigning from the state cabinet on July 15, 2019, the former state Power Minister, Mr Sidhu, was seen for the first time in public glare on November 9.

On that day he was among the first all-party delegation of 500 pilgrims from India that reached Pakistan's Kartarpur to pay obeisance at the shrine of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, after the opening of the historic corridor between the two countries.

He had told the media on that occasion that he was meditating daily for 15 to 17 hours and had lost 25 kg. "All my old clothes fit me," he had said jokingly.

Mr Sidhu, who used to swear loyalty to Rahul Gandhi, had to exit from the government after differences with party veteran and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.