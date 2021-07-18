Navjot Sidhu Made Punjab Congress Chief Amid Amarinder Singh Objections

Navjot Singh Sidhu was declared the Punjab Congress chief this evening. (FILE)

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was declared the Punjab Congress chief this evening after weeks of infighting and in face of strong opposition by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The sign-off came as a group of MPs supporting the Chief Minister wanted to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi and put forward their views.

The order, signed by party general Secretary KC Venugopal, also named four working presidents instead of the expected two.

The names showed the party balancing the elevation of Mr Sidhu by meeting Mr Singh's demand of keeping focus on Hindus and Dalits.

The working presidents are Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Kuljit Nagra and Pawan Goyal.

Sources said while Mr Gilzian was one of the disaffected MLAs who accused Mr Singh's government for not doing anything for Dalits, Mr Danny is seen as a supporter of the Chief Minister. Mr Nagra, sources said, has the ear of Rahul Gandhi.