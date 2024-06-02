Navi Mumbai Man Cheated Of Rs 67.6 Lakh In Share Trading Fraud, Case Against 5

The accused allegedly made the complainant deposit Rs 67.6 lakh (Representational)

A case has been registered against five persons in Navi Mumbai for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 67.6 lakh by luring him into share trading, police said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday registered a case under section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam said.

The complainant has claimed that the accused contacted him between April 14 and May 30 and lured him to take up share trading for good returns, he said.

The accused allegedly made the complainant deposit Rs 67.6 lakh through an online application, the official said.

When the man did not get any returns on his investment, he realised he had been cheated and approached the police, he said.

Investigations are underway, and no arrests have been made so far, the official said.

