Naveen Patnaik Rushes To Control Room As Trains Derail In Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will go to Balasore tomorrow morning to oversee rescue operations at the site of a railway accident involving three trains. He rushed to the control room that is taking stock of the situation tonight.
Thirty people were killed and 300 were injured when a passenger train hit the derailed coaches of another train in Odisha's Balasore this evening. Many are feared trapped. A third freight train was also involved in the accident.
"I have just reviewed the situation about this truly tragic railway accident. I will be visiting the spot tomorrow morning," Mr Patnaik told reporters.
The details of the two trains are 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and 12864 Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express.
Fifteen coaches of Coromandel Express came off the tracks, while two of the other train got derailed.