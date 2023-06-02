Naveen Patnaik Rushes To Control Room As Trains Derail In Odisha

Naveen Patnaik will go to the train accident site in Odisha tomorrow

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will go to Balasore tomorrow morning to oversee rescue operations at the site of a railway accident involving three trains. He rushed to the control room that is taking stock of the situation tonight.

Thirty people were killed and 300 were injured when a passenger train hit the derailed coaches of another train in Odisha's Balasore this evening. Many are feared trapped. A third freight train was also involved in the accident.

"I have just reviewed the situation about this truly tragic railway accident. I will be visiting the spot tomorrow morning," Mr Patnaik told reporters.

The details of the two trains are 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and 12864 Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express.

Fifteen coaches of Coromandel Express came off the tracks, while two of the other train got derailed.