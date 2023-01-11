Naveen Patnaik Meets Ranveer Singh Ahead Of Hockey World Cup. See Post

Ranveer Singh was seen gifting a jersey carrying his name to Naveen Patnaik.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met actor Ranveer Singh as he visited Odisha ahead of the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony this evening. The celebrations are scheduled at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

"It is a pleasure meeting popular actor @RanveerOfficial ahead of #HockeyWorldCup2023 Celebrations at Barabati Stadium, #Cuttack. I am sure his presence will add lot of charm to the celebration. Let's all join to celebrate the spirit of hockey," tweeted Mr Patnaik's office.

The actor was seen gifting a jersey carrying his name to the Chief Minister.

Several leaders including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of several states are set to attend the mega hockey event in Cuttack this evening.

The World Cup will be held in two cities of Odisha - state capital Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Mr Patnaik had earlier announced that if India wins the World Cup, each player of the team will get Rs 1 crore.