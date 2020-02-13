With Rs 64.26 Crore Assets, Naveen Patnaik Is Richest Minister In Odisha

Naveen Patnaik owns assets worth over Rs 64.26 crore as of March 31, 2019.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the richest among the ministers in the state with assets worth over Rs 64.26 crore, the state government said on its website on Wednesday.

The Odisha government has released the property list of 20 ministers, including that of Mr Patnaik on its website.

According to the declaration, Naveen Patnaik owns assets worth over Rs 64.26 crore as of March 31, 2019, including movable assets of over Rs 62,66,663.93 lakh and immovable inherited properties with a value of over Rs 63,64,15,261 crore.

While the Chief Minister is the richest among the council of ministers, Sports and IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera is the poorest with total assets worth Rs 26 lakh.