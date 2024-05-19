Natural Ice Cream Founder Raghunandan Kamath Dies At 75

Raghunandan Kamath grew up helping his father in selling mangoes.

Raghunandan Kamath, the founder of Natural Ice Cream, has died, his company said in an online post. He was 75 and died Friday night after a brief illness.

Our thoughts on the sad demise of our patron and founder of Naturals Ice Cream, Late (Shri) Raghunandan Kamath. Indeed a very sad and unfortunate day for us.



Mr Kamath grew up helping his father in selling mangoes in a village Karnataka's Mangaluru. This was when he learned the art of picking the ripe fruit, plucking it, sorting it, and preserving it.

At 14, he left studies and joined his brother's eatery with a dream of creating handcrafted ice cream filled with real fruit pulp.

He moved to Mumbai in 1984 and opened the first ice cream parlour with just six staff members and 12 flavours in the suburbs of Juhu scheme. The demand kept growing and he opened five more outlets in 1994. Currently, it has over 165 outlets across 15 cities.

Inspired by his mother's techniques, Kamath also developed innovative machines to streamline production and ensure consistency, notes the company website.