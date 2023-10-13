From Fruit Vendor To Ice Cream Company Owner: The Story Of Raghunandan Kamath

Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath, the owner of Kamaths Ourtimes Icecreams Pvt. Ltd. (Natural Ice Cream)

An innovative concept can lead to the development of a high-quality product, and through ongoing dedication to enhancing both the product's quality and service, it can evolve into a trusted brand. When consumers have confidence in a product, it becomes a staple in households and frequently brings about transformative changes within industries.

A similar success story unfolded in the FMCG retail sector with Natural Ice Creams. This brand demonstrated a deep understanding of customer preferences and flavors, harnessed distinctive product offerings, and carved out a respected position in India's traditional ice cream parlor industry.

A viral internet thread is currently spreading the remarkable success story of Kamaths Ourtimes Ice Creams, more commonly recognized as Natural Ice Cream. This brand was established by Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath, and its inaugural store was opened in Juhu, Mumbai, in 1984.



Meet the son of a fruit seller who owns a 300 CR+ Ice Cream brand (A thread 🧵) pic.twitter.com/9QTNG5hYrO — Aditya (@thefaadguy) October 12, 2023

How has it started?

Mr Raghunandan Kamath grew up assisting his father, a mango vendor, in a small village in Mangalore. Soon, he fell in love with the world of fruits and learned the art of picking, plucking, sorting, and preserving them. From a young age, Mr Kamath could always tell the perfect mango from the not-so-perfect ones. One day, he thought to himself, "If ice creams can have fruit flavors, why can't they have real fruits?" This idea slowly took root in his head.

A New Kind of Ice Cream

Mr Kamath left his father's business and came to Mumbai to start an eatery, serving Pav Bhaji as the main dish and ice cream as an add on.His little eatery started attracting attention and soon turned into a full-fledged ice cream parlor. People started referring to it as the "Ice Cream of Juhu Scheme."

Growing Popularity

According to the company's website, the demand for Natural Ice Creams grew so much that it caused frequent traffic jams in the tiny by-lanes of Juhu. But Mr Kamath took this as a compliment. In 1994, he opened five more outlets. The love for Naturals spread to other cities too. Keeping in mind the growing popularity, unique thermocol packaging was introduced. These Naturals' Thermocol Boxes were soon seen across the country. Today, Natural Ice Creams stands as a renowned and beloved brand, cherished by individuals of all generations. Its reputation is built on the foundation of using fresh, natural ingredients and offering an array of delectable fruit flavors. The success of Natural Ice Creams serves as a testament to the unwavering vision and relentless dedication of Mr. Raghunandan Kamath, who turned his dream of crafting a unique ice cream experience into a reality.