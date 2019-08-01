Nationalist Congress Party Plans Maharashtra Tour Ahead Of State Polls

Sharad Pawar is likely to partake in some or the other stage of the campaign, party sources said.

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will take out its own yatra, the opposition party's answer to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray's respective mass outreach campaigns.

The NCP's programme, ''Shivswarajya Yatra'', will begin from Shivneri Fort in Pune's Junnar taluka on August 6 and will be carried out in four phases, covering almost all the regions of the state.

NCP bigwigs, including its chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra unit head Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Amol Kolhe and Udayanraje Bhosale are likely to partake in some or the other stage of the campaign, party sources said.

"The yatra's schedule is still being worked out. But it will be launched on August 6 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birthplace, the Shivneri Fort.

"It will conclude at Raigad Fort (closely associated with the Maratha warrior king). The yatra will primarily target youngsters," the sources said.

They said the NCP's youth wing will look after the management part of the yatra.

Meanwhile, Mr Fadnavis on Thursday launched his ''Mahajanadesh Yatra'' (Mega Mandate March) from Amravati in the Vidarbha region on Thursday.

Yuva Sena chief Thackeray had launched his ''Jan Ashirwad Yatra'' on July 18.

The state polls are expected in October.

