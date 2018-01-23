National Voters' Day: Know About History, Importance And Celebrations This Year

To increase people's participation in the electoral process, the Election Commission of India adopted a Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation strategy in 2009 and it got reflected in a range of policy initiatives, programmes and activities. It's popularly known as SVEEP.
In poll-bound Meghalaya, the Election Commission will felicitate 133 millennium voters - the voters born on January 1 in the year 2000 and have attained the age of 18 on the first day of this year. In Manipur, the National Voters' Day will be celebrated with the theme "Assessable Elections" and new electors will be felicitated.
Through National Voters' Day, the Election Commission's objective is to increase enrolment of voters, especially of the newly eligible ones. The Election Commission of India is an autonomous constitutional authority responsible for administering election processes in the country and founded in 1950. It administers elections to the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, state legislatures and the offices of the President and Vice President in India.