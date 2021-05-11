'Remember With Pride 1998 Pokhran Tests': PM On National Technology Day

Natoinal Technology Day PM Modi appreciated Indian scientists on technology day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter to "salute the hard work'' of scientists on National Technology Day. The Prime Minister wrote: ''On National Technology Day, we salute the hardwork and tenacity of our scientists and those passionate about technology. We remember with pride the 1998 Pokhran Tests, which demonstrated India's scientific and technological prowess." The theme of National Technology Day 2021 is: Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future.

In any challenging situation, our scientists and innovators have always risen to the occasion and worked to mitigate the challenge. Over the last year, they have worked industriously to fight COVID-19. I appreciate their spirit and remarkable zeal. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2021

The nuclear tests conducted on this day in 1998 in Pokhran, gives National Technology Day its significance. The tests were led by aerospace scientist and former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The Pokhran mission was carried out by the Indian Army in collaboration with scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMDER).