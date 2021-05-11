On National Technology Day Today, Quotes Of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam To Share

National Technology Day Image: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam spearheaded to Pokhran nuclear tests

Highlights India celebrates National Technology Day on May 11

On May 11, 1998, India conducted three successful nuclear tests

The Pokhran tests were led by former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Today is National Technology Day. On this day in 1998, India carried out the Pokhran nuclear tests - a series of five explosions at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range. Former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, lovingly known as India's 'Missile Man' spearheaded the Pokhran nuclear tests. The then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared India a nuclear state, making it the sixth country to join the elite 'nuclear club'. National Technology Day is not just for scientists and engineers but also for anyone associated with ideating, innovating, and facilitating the dissemination of knowledge, information and taking the products or benefits to people at the grassroots level.

National Technology Day is a great opportunity to appreciate the work and achievements of Indian scientists, engineers and innovators who help the country's growth and prosperity. According to the UNESCO, ''Building bridges between all scientific disciplines, public policies and society is key..." and unless there is education for all the benefits of science will be limited to a select few.

National Technology Day: Quotes of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam to share