On National Science Day, PM Modi Recalls Works Of Dr CV Raman

National Science Day: PM greeted nation via his monthy radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today linked the "power of science" to the government's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign as he urged: "Let us make science more popular across India".

As he greeted the people on National Science Day, the Prime Minister said: "My dear countrymen, today is also' National Science Day '. The day is dedicated to the legendary scientist -Dr. CV Raman's discovery- "Raman Effect". Dr CV Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930 for his discovery, which explains the scattering of light.

PM Modi also said that he would like the "youth of the country to know and understand the scientific history of India, know about great scientists, and read it a lot". "Think afresh and do new things".

"The power of science has a huge contribution in the 'Self-reliant India campaign'", PM Modi said. "We must advance science with the mantra of Lab to Land", he added.

National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28, the day when Dr CV Raman discovered the Raman Effect, a phenomenon in spectroscopy.

Dr CV Raman discovered the Raman Effect in 1928 while working in the laboratory of the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata, which helped him in winning the prestigious Nobel Prize in 1930.

The theme for National Science Day 2021 celebration is "Future of STI: Impacts on Education, Skills and Work".

In his monthly radio address today, PM Modi also talked about water conservation, coronavirus and other national issues. He urged people to "not let guards down" amid dip in cases.