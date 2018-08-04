National School Of Drama Student Alleges Molestation On Campus

A complaint has been filed with the police

A student of the National School of Drama (NSD) has alleged that a retired professor of the institution molested her during an examination here, police said on Saturday.

The woman filed a complaint over the alleged molestation on August 1, in which she said that she was inappropriately touched by the professor, 62, who had came to the NSD as a guest teacher to conduct the examination.

"On the complaint of woman, a case of molestation has been registered against the professor. We are cross-checking the allegations of woman and trying to ascertain the facts," said a senior police officer.