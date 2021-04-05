National Maritime Day: Know About The Day Dedicated To Indian Seafarers

National Maritime Day 2021: Every year India celebrates maritime day on April 5

National Matitime Day 2021: India is marking the National Maritime Day today. A day dedicated to Indian seafarers, National Maritime Day is an opportunity to say "Thank You" to the navy men in the country who work round the clock to ensure seamless transportation of essential goods. International trade and commerce would come to a standstill without the seafarers who spend months at a stretch on the ship. Amid the pandemic, the seafarers risked their lives and brought back thousands of Indians who were stranded in other countries due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown. National Maritime Day is celebrated every year on April 5 since 1964.

"Greetings to all seafarers and the maritime community for their indistinguishable service in strengthening India's economy through maritime trade on National Maritime Day. Their pivotal role in ensuring the logistics supply chain intact during corona outbreak is praiseworthy," tweeted the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

"...My deepest gratitude to seafarers and marine community for their service, wrote shipping minister, Mansukh Mandaviya.

Photos of National Maritime Day celebrations were shared on Twitter by the Directorate General of Shipping.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter and wrote, "...Today, let us renew our commitment to establish our vibrant coasts as the hub of global maritime trade."

On this day over a hundred years ago, in 1919, the first Indian ship, SS Loyalty, belonging to Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd sailed to London from Mumbai. Happy National Maritime Day to all seafarers.